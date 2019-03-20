Price widening discussion
North Port officials will discuss the Price Boulevard widening project from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Commission Chambers at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. City engineers along with consultants are presenting an update on the project at 6:30 p.m. that night, officials said. For more information, call 941-240-8050, or email pwcustservice@cityofnorthport.com.
Wind Ensemble
The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble has its next performance at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Suncoast Catherdra MCC, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice. A variety of songs from “Miss Saigon,” “Les Miserables,” “Dances with Wolves” and “Aladdin” will be included with performers from North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood and other areas as part of the ensemble. Admission is $5 at the door.
Friends of Wildlife
The North Port Friends of Wildlife hosts a discussion at 6 p.m. tonight at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, featuring Mollie Holland. Holland will discuss waterways in the region. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northportfriendsof wildlife.org.
Car show benefits hurricane victims
AMVETS Post 312 hosts an open car show in an effort to assist Pensacola, Florida-area veterans affected by Hurricane Michael. The event is from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the post, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. There will be entertainment, a 50-50 raffle and bake sale. Register for $10 prior to the show; $15 at the door.
