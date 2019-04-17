NORTH PORT — Officials with American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life North Port deemed Saturday’s Relay for Life at a success.
A total of 36 teams and more than 600 people attended and participated in the event, officials said.
With help from the group, more than $67,000 through Relay for Life — more than $6,000 than last year with several more months left in Relay for Life season.
“It was inspirational to see people from all parts of our community come out to support us and help save lives from cancer,” event leader Melina Frederick said in a news release. “Together, we celebrated those surviving cancer, remembered loved ones lost, and took tangible action to make a difference.”
Officials said the team “worked hard all year to cut back on the expenses for the event.”
“North Port is a very generous community and we were able to cut the expenses in half and get almost everything donated this year,” the news release stated. “The event was moved back to North Port High School this year and the staff and students did not disappoint. They worked all day Friday and Saturday to help set up and take down the event.”
Relay for Life began in 1985 with Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington as a way to help unite communities and help fight cancer while remembering those people battling the disease along with those who have died because of it.
Donations for the North Port event can still be made online by visiting www.relayforlife.org/northportfl
