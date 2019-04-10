Tree Fair
Tree Fair 2019 is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the North Port Community Education Center, 4940 Pan Am Blvd. It is hosted by People for Trees and has been since 1999. “Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees (approx. 6-8 feet tall) will be for sale for only $15 each,” the group said in a news release. “Alice White, chair of People for Trees since its inception in 1997, will lead a number of outside tree informational ‘walk/talks’ about the trees that will be for sale so attendees can choose just the right trees for their yards.” The day also includes a fairy house contest, enchanted forest, and a “fairy gathering” at 11 a.m. For more information, call White at 941- 468-2486, or email treelady12001@yahoo.com or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
