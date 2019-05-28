Steube, CVA town hall

Concerned Veterans for America is hosting U.S. Rep. Greg Steube for its Defend & Reform Veterans and Military Town Hall from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center 4445 Career Lane, North Port. It will include discussion on VA Mission Act, VA health care and a question and answer session with Steube. Registration is required and can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/defend-reform-veterans-and-military-town-hall-series-rep-greg-steube-tickets-60147887952.

‘More Than Sad’

A program called “More Than Sad: Teen Depression” takes place from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 4 at the Morgan Family Community Center, North Port. It teaches teens “to recognize the signs of depression in themselves and others, challenges the stigma surrounding depression and demystifies the treatment process.” Register by sending an email to: amy.vogel98@gmail.com.

Water quality summit

Sarasota County hosts a water quality summit from 1-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. The summit is at the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. It “is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally,” officials said. Registration is required. For more information, visit scgov.net/waterqualitysummit or call 941-861-5000. 

NARFE meets

NARFE Chapter 1713 meets at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6 at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. The topic is wills and trusts. For more information, call 941-240-6127.

Toastmasters

North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. They are hosting a Beat the Clock membership drive on Monday. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way, North Port.

Writers on the Air

Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.

Pinochle games

Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.

Pinochle games

Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.

Volunteers needed

WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.

Volunteers sought

North Port Meals on Wheels seeks drivers for deliveries. The job requires about 90 minutes of commitment per week. It starts about 9:30 a.m. at 13624 Tamiami Trail. To volunteer or for more information, call 941-474-8802 or email northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com.

Volunteers needed

The Friends of the North Port Library are seeking volunteers to help run its bookstore inside the library. The bookstore helps raise funds for special reading programs at the library. Schedules are usually for about 2-3 hours per week. To apply, stop by the North Port Public Library bookstore.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments