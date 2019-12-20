The North Port Concert Band brought the holiday spirit to the Performing Arts Center Dec. with music selections like “Sleigh Ride,” “A Christmas Carol’ and “Greensleeves” among others. The Concert Band is conducted by Tom Ellison, and their next performance “See You at the Movies” is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. For tickets, visit www.northportconcertband.org or call the box office at 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722.

SUN PHOTOs BY MONICA AMAYA

0
0
0
0
0

