The North Port Concert Band and conductor Tom Ellison presented "See You at the Movies" Thursday at the North Port Performing Arts Center. Selections included classics like "Singin' the Rain" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," and some newer ones, like "The Greatest Showman." Before intermission, the band presented a Disney movie medley.
