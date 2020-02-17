NORTH PORT — Each Thursday night, you can find the members of the North Port Concert Band practicing all the selections that would be featured during their next performance, “Broadway Bound”, set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd. The concert will be filled with themes from Broadway musicals. Get tickets at the box office, or call 941-426-8479 or 1-866-406-7722 for information.

