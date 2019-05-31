NORTH PORT — Should the city have a hall of fame?
If so, where should it be? Who should be in it? Who will decide who is included?
If these questions intrigue you, you should consider turning out for the North Port City Commission's special meeting on Monday.
Over the past few months, city staff have been researching having a North Port Hall of Fame and/or a North Port History Timeline.
Many colleges, for example, have alumni hall of fame displays and some cities have a display of notables from the area.
Sarasota County has a historical timeline displayed in Sarasota.
So should North Port tell the story of its 60 years of existence?
There is a proposed 2020 revamp of the first floor of City Hall. Should that be the home of any new historical display?
The City Commission is also scheduled to discuss the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization Projects Planning Process.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on the second floor of City Hall.
Meetings of the North Port City Commission can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
