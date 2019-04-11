NORTH PORT — Police have arrested a man they claim provided alcohol to a group of teenagers last weekend.
That group of underaged teens and young adults ended the evening with a crash in a remote area of North Port early Saturday that killed a North Port High School girl.
Alannah Ferguson, 17, of North Port was identified as the victim in official court papers filed Wednesday.
North Port High School said the victim was a junior at the school where she was involved in the theater department. Citing Marsy’s Law, law enforcement and other officials hadn’t named the victim.
Damien Chanfrante, 22, of Punta Gorda, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with eight counts of providing alcohol to minors.
Among those to whom he allegedly provided Twisted Tea was the driver of the vehicle that crashed.
Stephanie Evrard, 19, of Port Charlotte, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, lost control of the 2010 Toyota RAV-4 she was driving and it rolled over.
She entered a not guilty plea to DUI homicide and three counts of DUI with personal injuries charges Wednesday in Sarasota County Circuit Court.
Police said 13 occupants were in and on top of the Toyota and when it rolled. Ferguson was ejected and the vehicle rolled over her. Despite care from an off-duty nurse, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three youth were treated for injuries.
“We determined that Chanfrante was out with the group,” said Josh Taylor, spokesperson of the North Port Police Department. “He had purchased the alcohol legally, but then gave it to underaged individuals in the group.”
A probable cause affidavit states that he and Evrard had gone on a “beer run” to a gas station to purchase Twisted Tea and Bud Light prior to the crash.
A probable cause affidavit on Evrard states she had a breath test that showed a blood alcohol content of .025. For someone under the age of 21, the legal limit for alcohol is .02.
In that affidavit, she states she felt “fine for the trail” when it came to driving, and told investigators she drank about a 12 pack of Twisted Tea a week and had been “chilling by the fire” at a nearby lake prior to the crash.
She admits, according to the report, to smoking marijuana on Friday morning.
Asked if she could change anything prior to the crash, the unredacted report states she said “drinking, taking my brother out there, trailing, everything.”
As of noon Thursday, Chanfrante remained in the custody of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the police report, the group had built a fire in the area in the northeast quarter of North Port and sat around it drinking before heading out of the area.
The rumbling half-mile road where the crash occurred is Joe Wood Circle. It’s one of myriad of miles of roads and trails in that area of the city — largely unmarked with limited upkeep — where teens and young adults are known to congregate and socialize. Some camp, some use all-terrain vehicles and some take part in “nefarious activities,” Taylor said after the crash.
The roads exist, but there are few – if any – homes and largely no infrastructure. But, because of the amount of people who go out there, he said there are often North Port police patrols through it.
Taylor said he did not know if any more arrests were likely in the investigation. Along with Evrard, four other people under 21 are named for receiving alcohol from Chanfrante along with three names that were redacted.
“We know that’s an area where kids party,” he told the Sun on Saturday morning.
Year to date, North Port Police state DUI arrests are up 207 percent.
“We take drinking and driving seriously,” Taylor said. “Our arrests for DUI are way up over the last 12 months.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.