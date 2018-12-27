NORTH PORT — A suspicious envelope brought to the North Port Police Department on Wednesday prompted authorities to seek assistance from North Port Fire Rescue.
The envelope was brought into the station around 2 p.m. by a resident, according to an email from North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor.
Taylor stated that the envelope contained some sort of white powder, believed to be drugs, and was brought into the station by a resident in an effort to have it tested.
Officers could not visually tell what the powder was and were field-testing the contents, according to Taylor. Taylor said authorities believe it was cocaine, but could not elaborate further.
“I do not know the backstory yet, other than someone found it, (and) brought it to us,” Taylor wrote in the email.
Taylor could not provide any further details on the envelope or the person who brought it in.
Taylor stated in his email that North Port Fire Rescue was called in an abundance of caution, but no one was hurt due to the envelope.
North Port Police is investigating further, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.