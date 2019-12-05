NORTH PORT — The city is taking part in a police campaign to crack down on those driving while drunk.
The program, which begins Dec. 11, is called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and is sponsored by the National Highway Safety Administration.
“We are taking part,” North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said, “because drunk driving has devastated lives in North Port.”
Taylor points to the two people killed on U.S. 41 after the inaugural Atlanta Braves Spring Training game in March, and the young woman killed in a remote area with a group of partying teenagers.
While the program, which is slated to end on Jan. 1, is underway, city police will be closely watching for impaired and erratic driving.
“In this day, there’s just no reason for someone who has been drinking to be out on the road,” he said. “With Uber and Lyft, a person can get a ride home for just a few dollars.”
As the holidays grow closer, the city will also have a “Tow To Go” campaign underway, he said.
