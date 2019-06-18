NORTH PORT — Heard a grinding sound around City Hall the last few days?
That's the sound of the North Port City Commission busy crunching numbers as they begin work on the 2020 city budget.
It's no secret that North Port has more demands than dollars these days. So, as department heads line up to present their proposals to the commission — everything is up for review.
Want a new fire truck? Maybe. Funding for the long-proposed Tropicaire Boulevard multi-use trail? Perhaps no. A new computer program to teach welding? Probably not.
"We have to review everything," Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said during Tuesday's meeting. "The dollars spent have to be well-spent."
McDowell suggested the panel "push out" funding the Tropicaire Trail until 2021, which drew a reaction from Commissioner Pete Emrich.
"Then that means the funding will be gone," Emrich said.
Later, the panel said it might look at constructing a narrower sidewalk along Tropicaire Boulevard, to cut costs.
The issue remains unsettled.
Adding positions to any department drew attention, as well. The panel questioned why a department that has empty positions would seek to add more.
The staff of the soon-to-open Aquatic Center was asked why it is hiring numerous lifeguards when the center will not open until late July and school starts in August. Water and sewer expansion plans and software acquisition costs were also closely examined.
The city budget planning sessions will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the city commission chambers.
The city must adopt a new budget by Oct. 1.
