PUNTA GORDA — The dance teacher accused of sex crimes against a 15-year-old student is looking at an April trial date.
Lauren Debenedetta, 40, of Port Charlotte, was arrested in January 2017 after an investigation alleged lewd and lascivious battery in Charlotte County and three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation in North Port.
Two years have passed since her Haven Dance Studio in North Port shutdown after she was accused of molesting one of her students multiple times.
The situation came to light in December 2016 when the victim’s stepfather came home to find Debenedetta, then 38, alone with the teenage girl.
Though the victim at first denied any criminal activity took place, she later admitted to investigators she had been intimate with Debenedetta multiple times, according to court documents.
She was home sick that day and was chatting with Debenedetta, when the dance teacher asked if she could come over. When she arrived, the two kissed on the victim’s bed and Debenedetta allegedly performed sexual acts on her.
When her stepfather came home and opened the door, Debenedetta hid by the bed since she wasn’t clothed, the victim told law enforcement.
She yelled at her stepdad to close the door, and he went outside to call the victim’s mother. When he came back in, Debenedetta was sitting on the couch in the living room and he told her to get out of the house.
The victim began taking classes at Haven Dance Studio in July 2016. During class, Debenedetta would sometimes call her into the office during class where she would kiss and touch her private areas over her clothing, according to court documents.
The victim said she unsure if she was OK with it or not and never touched Debenedetta herself. Another incident occurred at Debenedetta’s home, where the teacher removed both of their clothing down to their bras and underwear.
The two communicated via a pre-paid phone Debenedetta bought for the victim, which she asked her to hide, according to documents.
Debenedetta was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery in Charlotte County and three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation for the incidents in North Port at the dance studio and Debenedetta’s home.
Defense Attorney Robert Siddall stated he would have to- depose the victim regarding the Sarasota cases, but all parties agreed April was a reasonable trial date.
The two cases have recently been combined and will be tried together in Charlotte County in April. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.