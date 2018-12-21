WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a month of delays, Epiphany Healthcare’s Dr. Lee Gross testified before a Senate committee for affordable health care recently.
Gross, who runs Epiphany Health in North Port, is considered one of the leaders in direct primary care. The model has patients who may or may not have insurance pay a flat rate for preventative care.
Gross explained the model and took questions from the Senate Committee.
“Let’s make the predictable affordable,” Gross told the committee.
He and three other officials answered questions from the bipartisan committee about how not having access to affordable health care can be a burden, but also the cost of insurance can prevent people from seeking care.
Gross said the model used in North Port has drawn people from across the state, but from out-of-state as well. Gross has run Epiphany with Dr. William Crouch since 2010 and has not seen a rise in cost to run the clinic.
Gross told the committee the prices that patients have been paying since 2010 are still applicable today.
During the hearing, he spoke about how an adult pays $60 per month, $25 for one child and $10 for each additional child. Monthly, the family would pay around $155 to get preventative care at the clinic.
Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, asked Gross how many of his patients had insurance. Gross said about 50 percent of the patients he sees have insurance, but he does not collect co-pays.
Gross mentioned he has had small businesses use his clinic to provide care for employees instead of using insurance. Alexander noted an employer could have insurance for employees for critical care, but pay for them to use a clinic like Gross’ to provide primary care.
Gross said he has had small businesses seek him out to provide care for the employees and having the employer only pay for critical care insurance for emergencies.
