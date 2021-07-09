NORTH PORT — Rising flood waters continue to plague sections of North Port, with possibly dangerous conditions in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to city officials monitoring the situation Friday morning.
As conditions have worsened, regional police and fire rescue agencies are convening Friday morning to debrief in North Port, spokesman Josh Taylor said, to anticipate the possibility of elevated flooding in the North Port Estates, north of Interstate 75.
The city has closed a portion of Tropicaire Boulevard between Sumpter Boulevard and Taneytown Road, where the flooding is at its worst. The Sumpter-Tropicaire intersection is open.
"Crews continue to monitor the slowly rising waters in the city," city spokesman Josh Taylor said in a statement Friday morning. "Most major throughways are still passable. This is a fluid situation, and things are likely to change hourly."
Other pockets of the city had reported street flooding and road closures as well. There were no reports of injuries and flood waters had crept closer to homes and vehicles on elevated parcels.
North Port had activated its Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday as flood waters began seeping into that area of town.
“The water could come at a level not seen here in the city in decades,” Taylor had said Thursday.
The city’s emergency response Thursday included opening the Morgan Family Community Center on West Price Boulevard as a shelter. Three people had arrived but later left to shelter with friends, Taylor said.
City workers helped evacuate residents trapped by floodwaters with a city airboat, fire and brush-hauling trucks.
But even as emergency measures were imposed — which included notifying the American Red Cross and reactivating the Emergency Operations Center — residents in North Port Estates and outlying rural areas were caught off-guard by flooding that started late Wednesday, gained steam through Thursday.
In pockets, floodwater was waist deep, surging in sheets like a riptide. Tropicare Boulevard was like a boat channel, drivers tiptoeing their vehicles or outright plowed through brackish waters about mid-tire deep.
Side streets were closed, a city airboat surveying neighborhoods and plucking residents to safety.
Depending on weather, that surge could run through the weekend, Taylor said. Weather conditions following heavy rains and the glancing blow of Hurricane Elsa had returned life to normalcy, those caught unaware on Thursday said.
The city's flood hotline is 941-429-7169. People can call with any flooding-related questions.
The city has set up a self-serve sandbag station behind City Hall, next to the Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields past the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
There are bags, sand and shovels for people to fill on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.