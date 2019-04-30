NORTH PORT — The Florida Senate on Monday struck down the need for communities to have Certificates of Need before constructing hospitals, and North Port officials are moving ahead with plans to build the city’s first facility.
“This is humongous for the city of North Port,” Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said. “Now that the Senate has finally gone along with the House to toss out the CON requirement, we can move ahead.”
North Port has long argued that Sarasota County’s largest city should have a fulltime, full service health care facility.
Currently, the city only has a few clinics and one Emergency Department, operated by Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Commissioner Jill Luke said there was dancing in North Port City Hall when the news of the vote was received.
“This is a game-changer for North Port,” she said. “We are no longer a suburb of other nearby cities.”
She cautioned that small differences between the House and Senate bills needed to be ironed out and the bill must be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“But we are close,” she said.
“I think it’s time, we tell Sarasota Memorial to step up to the plate and provide us with a full hospital,” said Sam George, the head of the community advocacy group Community Hospital Action Team. “Building of a facility will just cause North Port to explode (in growth).”
He said he has been told that a full-service hospital will need 30-40 acres “and I have two or three developers who say they will give the land to the hospital if that’s what it takes. It means that much to this community.”
George said Sarasota Memorial Hospital has already purchased one or two other sites in North Port in addition to its Emergency Room near Bobcat Village.
“I am told they have a site near Sumter and another near the (Braves) ball park.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials did not return calls seeking comment on the Certificate of Need issue.
No schedule has been given for the two versions of the bill to be reconciled.
