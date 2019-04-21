NORTH PORT — The City Commission is slated to begin acquisition of land along Price Boulevard to construct retention ponds for the planned road widening when it meets in regular session Tuesday night.
Retention ponds along Price Boulevard near McCaughey Waterway, Blue Ridge Waterway, Creighton Waterway and Low Street are on the planning map for the four-lane expansion of Price, which is slated to begin late this year.
The land designated for the ponds is currently privately owned.
The multi-million dollar project has been eyed for years, with different concepts applied to and, in some cases, rejected, for one of the busiest east-west arteries in the city.
In other action expected Tuesday night, the city will consider purchasing the statue “Roseate Spoonbill” by Donald Gialanella and placing it at the northwest corner of Price Boulevard and Sumter Boulevard.
The commission has placed a $10,000 spending limit on purchasing the statue.
The panel is also slated to review the master plan for Biscayne Square, a four-phased mixed use commercial development, located at Commerce Parkway and Gateway Avenue.
A Dollar Tree is planned in the first stage of the development.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Commission Chambers at City Hall. The meetings can be viewed online at www.youtube.com/user/NorthPortFL or www.cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.