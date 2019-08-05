STAFF REPORT
NORTH PORT — North Port families received free backpacks and school supplies Saturday morning at the Back to School Resource Fair.
The event, hosted by the city of North Port, was held at the Morgan Family Community Center.
Low- and moderate-income families took home a number of supplies including binders, composition books, crayons, No. 2 pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, tissues and rulers.
Laurie File, director of the North Port Drug Free Youth (D-FY) program, attended the event to share information about the substance abuse prevention program with local middle and high-schoolers.
She stressed the importance of educating teenagers on substance abuse, mental health and suicide.
While tabling at the event, File informed students about D-FY’s partnership with Holly’s Hope, a non-profit organization that aims to reduce suicide rates and mental health stigma, and Teen Court of Sarasota, a program that serves as an alternative to juvenile court.
File said she participates in events like the Back to School Resource Fair to help distribute vital information to students.
“Wherever we can reach kids, that’s where we go,” she said.
The city said about 275 people total attended the event with 220 backpacks given out.
“We’re proud to be able to provide this event to our community,” the city said in a social media post late Monday.
