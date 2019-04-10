NORTH PORT — Donna and Jacob Provau are excited to finally call themselves homeowners.
After years of financial hardships, Donna and Jacob, along with their three sons, Anthony, 15, Matthew, 13, and Dean, 10, received the keys to their new home from Habitat for Humanity.
“It means a lot,” Donna said. “It’s something for my kids, to be able to pass on to them.”
The family moved into their North Port home on Sunday after putting in 360 sweat equity hours to help build the house, surpassing Habitat for Humanity’s 300-hour requirement.
The house was facilitated through Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. It has been responsible for building several in North Port and the Warm Mineral Springs area in the past few years.
Since 1992, it has finished more than 130 houses in South Sarasota County.
“That’s not easy, not easy at all,” said North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke, who dedicated between six and eight hours to building the family’s home.
Jacob said it means everything to give his three boys a home.
“I’m glad we have somewhere that we can all go and it’s ours now,” Jacob said. “We can build our life here.”
