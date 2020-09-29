NORTH PORT — Congratulations are in order for the city of North Port.
The Wyland Foundation recently announced the winners in the 9th Annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation with North Port taking first place in its population category.
This year, during the month of August, cities across the United States took part in the challenge which offers a unique and compelling way to motivate residents to conserve water. Residents participated on behalf of their city by completing a series of online conservation pledges at www.mywaterpledge.com that encourage positive behavior changes.
Cities that collect the most pledges within their population category win the title of most water-wise city in the nation.
“It’s incredible to see how much our community cares for our environment," stated North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell. "For several years, the city of North Port has participated in the Wyland Mayor’s Challenge and the response has increased year after year. I can’t tell you how honored I am to represent our city which is so committed to water conservation and being stewards of its resources.”
Participants who took the water pledge agreed to perform simple tasks to save water such as turning off sprinkler systems when it rains, fixing plumbing leaks around the home, planting Florida-friendly landscaping, and shortening shower times.
North Port Utilities Director Rick Newkirk said, “Our team works hard to efficiently produce and deliver fresh, clean water to our customers every day. We’re very lucky to work in a city that recognizes the value of water and realizes that conservation helps us all in the long run.”
North Port congratulates and sincerely thanks all area residents who participated in this year’s challenge and demonstrated their support for conserving our area's resources.
