WEST VILLAGES — A 64-year-old man was at Sarasota Memorial Hospital following what authorities deemed a near drowning at Renaissance in the West Villages.
The incident occurred at the community pool in Renaissance at the West Villages, according to city of North Port spokesman Josh Taylor.
The call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Friday for a man who was found at the bottom of the community’s pool. Witnesses pulled the man from the pool and were in the process of administering CPR had been started when authorities were called.
Taylor said it is believe the man had a heart attack and fell into the pool, and several bystanders pulled him out. The bystanders initially used the clubhouse’s automated external defibrillator.
According to Taylor, he had a pulse at the time — and nothing suspicious was found after investigating.
The patient was flown by BayFlight to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
His condition was unknown late Friday. His identity was not released.
