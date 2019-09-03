NORTH PORT - Businesses and organizations are stepping up to aid the residents of the Bahamas.
From water to diapers to chain saws and much more, the calls for donations are going out.
"The people there need help and we are ready to provide it," said Bonnie Burrane, of North Port's American Legion Post 254.
The legion, at 6648 Taneytown Street in the North Port Estates area, is collecting donations at its lodge.
Already coming in: diapers, towels, food.
"Just about anything they can use, we will take," Burrane said. "Canned goods, pet food and supplies, sheets, tarps, chain saws, what have you. We will get the items to them."
The American Legion post expects to send at least two trucks of supplies to the East Coast of Florida for shipment to affected areas of the Bahamas.
Among businesses collecting items for distribution in the Bahamas is Florida Tree and Ground Maintenance in Port Charlotte.
After making an announcement on social media, the firm's president saw interest in helping spike.
"It's taken off," Nick Mayl said. "We are collecting items at our office at 23422 Janice Avenue in Port Charlotte."
Mayl said he is not seeking clothes, but needs the following items: shovels, high energy foods, powdered milk, baby formula, paper towels and toilet paper towels, socks, shoes, gloves, trash bags and blankets.
Items can be donated between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.