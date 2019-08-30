NORTH PORT - Few cancellations were noted on Friday by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, but it did note several businesses headed to the expected impact area of Hurricane Dorian.
"Most of the calls we are getting are about shelters in the area," North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Gunnin said. "Few companies are telling us they are closing because Monday is already a holiday."
However, Gunnin said he has talked to several businesses that are heading toward the storm.
"They are telling us they believe there is a good chance of business in that area after the storm has passed through," he said.
Landscaping and construction firms are among those headed east. The firms hope to find work cleaning up debris and repairing damage, he said.
Gunnin said the chamber has canceled several internal chamber meetings next week because of weather but the number of businesses planning to close because of the storm has been small.
