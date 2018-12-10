NORTH PORT — The North Port Friends of the Library will host its annual book sale beginning on Thursday and going until Dec. 17.
Proceeds from the book sale go back to funding the library's summer reading program for kids, according to Jeri Reif.
Reif is part of the North Port Friends of the Library board.
This past year has been tough on the Friends group and Reif is worried about having to cut funding to upcoming summer programs.
"(The sale is) very worthwhile and it's very important," Reif said.
The holiday sale will be different from the typical book sales the friends host. The holiday sale will included additional gift items.
Reif said they will have gift quality kids books, signed books, a portrait donated by Coastal Furniture, food gift cards, coupons from Navs Advisors and books.
"(It's) a lot good items," Reif said.
Reif said books will be cheap - with four hardcover fiction books for $1 and most of the books at the sale will be less than $2.
While Reif is focused on the sale, she also needs volunteers to help set up the sale and taking the books in and out of the library.
This sale the group mainly needs help unloading books from the van to set up, but could also use help to take boxes out of the storage unit.
"Our biggest problem has been getting help," Reif said.
The North Port Friends of the Library sale begins on at 10 a.m. Thursday and goes until Monday, the library is closed on Sundays. The sale will be held at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, those with questions can call the library at 941-861-1300.
To volunteer or join the Friends of the Library call Jeri Reif at 941-268-5808 for more information.
