North Port will get its first COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site at Suncoast Tech Center this weekend.
The Sarasota Department of Health and Sarasota County reported that 3,000 first-dose appointment notices will be sent out through the county’s vaccine registration system for a state-operated, pop-up drive-thru clinic on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21, at Suncoast Technical Institute, 4675 Career Lane in North Port.
Notices sent through the county’s vaccine registration system are scheduled by order of "next in line" of registration account number, not by ZIP code or location.
The state-operated site will be distributing the Moderna vaccine by appointment only and will operate 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.
People receiving their first-dose at this state-operated clinic should plan to receive their second-dose at this same location, from the state, in approximately 28 days.
Those needing assistance with their account, appointment or general questions should call the Sarasota County Vaccine Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or contact team members through direct message on county social media (@SRQCountyGov).
