NORTH PORT - Saying he felt like he was seeing "something extremely special," celebrity guest judge Jay Leno pressed the Golden Buzzer button on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday night for 10-year-old North Port resident Emanne Beasha.
After she finished her second song in the competition, the audience erupted in applause.
"Incredible," Terry Crews said from the side of the stage.
Emanne listened to comments from co-hosts Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell who credited her voice and stage presence.
"You're only 10-years-old," Mandel said. "And we're seeing acts come out here ... and they're sweating and their not performing up to par. They're not stepping it up. And then you come out here and you show them how it's done," Mandel said.
"To have a voice like this is not something you can train to get," Cowell said. "It genuinely is a gift."
But then it was the former "Tonight Show" host and comedian who set her up to go on to the live shows of the NBC talent competition show.
"I feel like I'm a witness to something extremely special," Leno said. "And at some point in my career, people will say, 'What do you remember most?' I remember hitting the Golden Buzzer."
And with that, he did. A shower of gold ticker-tape came down on the North Port girl who has spent the summer going to North Port Art Center camps and hanging out with her family in the city.
Judge cuts is the last round before “America’s Got Talent” heads to the next round of cuts at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood later this summer. But Emanne won't compete until the live shows take place.
Her operatic voice has impressed crowds for years and the judges on the show.
Her mother, Megan Beasha, said Friday it’s just been a waiting game at this point, but they’re happy as they continue forward.
Prior to the airing, the family could say little but did indicate they were happy with Jay Leno's presence on the show.
“(He) was a fantastic judge,” Megan Beasha said.
Emanne Beasha can be found on Facebook.
