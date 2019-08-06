Staff Report
NORTH PORT — North Port’s Emanne Beasha returns tonight to “America’s Got Talent.”
Emanne, 10, made it through the first round of auditions in July with high praise from all four of the celebrity judges.
She is known for her operatic voice.
“America’s Got Talent” airs starting at 8 p.m. on NBC.
