Judge cuts

North Port resident Emanne Beasha performs tonight on judge cuts for “America’s Got Talent.” Along with the shows regular hosts, Jay Leno will be joining the crew and giving a Golden Buzzer. Emanne, 10, is an opera singer.

NORTH PORT — North Port’s Emanne Beasha returns tonight to “America’s Got Talent.”

Emanne, 10, made it through the first round of auditions in July with high praise from all four of the celebrity judges.

She is known for her operatic voice.

“America’s Got Talent” airs starting at 8 p.m. on NBC.

