PORT CHARLOTTE - The 2019 North Port High School Baccalaureate Service was held on Wednesday night and hosted by New Day Christian Church off Peachland Avenue in Port Charlotte.
Students and their families participated in this traditional event. Refreshments were served after the ceremony.
The class of 2019 from North Port High School graduates in ceremonies set for Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.