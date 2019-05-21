Morgan M. Adams, a 2017 graduate of North Port High School, recently completed Air Force basic training.
Adams, now an airman in the service, completed the eight weeks of training that included training in "military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills."
Those who complete Air Force basic training earn four credits through the Community College of the Air Force, according to a news release from the military.
Adams is the daughter of Donald Adams, of Englewood, and Stephanie and Ryan Behling, of Venice. She is the granddaughter of Barbara and Kim Calla, of Venice.
