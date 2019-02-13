NORTH PORT — The city has hired a new finance director, replacing Charlina Lowrie, who retired after 12 years in the post.
Kimberly Farrell comes to North Port from her position of finance director in Delray Beach. She has 26 years experience as a certified public accountant.
In addition to her post in Delray Beach, she also worked for the Leon County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Florida Department of Transportation along with the Florida Department of Education.
North Port’s Finance Department oversees a city budget of $161 million.
“North Port is one of the fastest growing cities in the state, and part of maintaining that growth is making sure we’re operating on a balanced budget,” city manager Peter Lear said in a news release.
Ferrell’s first day on the job was Monday.
