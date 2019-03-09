North Port High School basketball and cheer seniors were honored recently during a special ceremony prior to a home game.
Eight seniors walked out of the inflatable Bobcat along with family members and friends into the gymnasium.
More photos from the event are online at www.northportsun.com.
