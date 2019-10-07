The North Port High School Senior Class nominated 10 candidates for its 2019 Homecoming King and Queen, and the student body selected Amaya Cartagena and Tyler Allen. The announcement of the King and Queen were made at halftime during the North Port Bobcats' game Friday night against the Bayshore Bruins.
North Port High picks a Homecoming Queen, King
- SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA
- Updated
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
NASCAR Standings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.