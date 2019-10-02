NORTH PORT — It’s homecoming week at North Port High School.
The school will host its block party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m today on the football field. The event will feature a DJ, rock climbing wall and a dunk booth.
On Thursday, the school will host “Tacky Tourist Day,” and those who dress up as tourists will receive free entry into the 6 p.m. volleyball game against the Southeast High School Seminoles.
The North Port High School homecoming football game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Students are asked to sport their school colors throughout the day in support of their football team, which will compete against the Bayshore High School Bruins.
Students can also expect to find out who was chosen as homecoming king and queen during half-time.
On Saturday, the school will host its Hawaiian-themed homecoming dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. inside the gymnasium. Students should arrive in semi-formal attire.
