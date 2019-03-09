NORTH PORT — North Port High School could see the largest turnout for Project Graduation this year.
“We know it’s going to be one of our best nights ever because ticket sales are just now going on and I still have a month and a half,” said Kristin Cawthorne, chairperson of the North Port High School Project Graduation committee.
Cawthorne estimates more than 200 North Port High School seniors will attend the event, noting that 190 students have already signed up. The event has previously brought out 128 attendees — its highest number to date.
The event is set to begin at 10 p.m. May 16 at the Boys and Girls Club. Students will be released from the event the next day at 5:00 a.m.
Project Graduation is an all-night celebration held on graduation night to provide a safe alternative to parties that often involve drug and alcohol use.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teenagers are more likely than anyone else to be killed in an alcohol-related crash. In 2016, nearly one out of five teen drivers involved in fatal crashes had been drinking.
“It’s important to me to give them this outlet so that they can have fun and they can be safe,” Cawthorne said. “And to know that they’re making a proper decision is huge for me because they have to make the decision to just show up and for some of these kids it is a really rough decision because they want to be out partying with their friends.”
The event will feature a Vegas theme, complete with a blackjack tournament. Graduating seniors will also get to ride a mechanical bull and win prizes aimed to help set them up for life after high school, such as microwaves and refrigerators.
The Project Graduation committee has organized two fundraisers to help cover event expenses.
The North Port Quarter Auction will take place on April 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.
Families with graduating seniors may also be interested in participating in the committee’s lawn sign fundraiser. Families will be able to purchase a $20 sign announcing their graduate’s achievement.
The order form and payment can be mailed to NPHS Project Graduation Inc., P.O. Box 7911 North Port, FL 34290 and must be postmarked by April 15.
To request the order form, contact Cawthorne at nphsprojectgrad@gmail.com.
Volunteers are still needed to help put on the event. Anyone who is interested can contact Cawthorne at 941-685-6405 or via email.
