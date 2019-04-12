NORTH PORT — The North Port High School theater department will present “Once Upon a Mattress” on Sunday after canceling two performances last weekend due to the death of a student.
Alannah Ferguson, a 17-year-old junior who was involved in theater, died in an alleged DUI crash last Saturday in rural North Port. She will be honored at the rescheduled performance, which starts at 3 p.m. at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
Dena Henderson, the high school’s theater teacher, said she believes the show provides students with a healthy way to cope with the tragedy.
“I think it’s an opportunity for them to kind of have closure,” Henderson said. “I want them to walk away with good memories and I think it’s better for them to keep busy, I know it’s helped me.”
Henderson hopes to fill the 995-seat theater and have the community show support for her students.
“They’ve had a week to process their feelings and they’re looking forward to going on with the show,” she said. “They know that’s what she would have wanted.”
The play, written by Dean Fuller, Jay Thompson and Marshall Barer, is a musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea.”
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 65 and older and $5 for students. Tickets are free for children ages 6 and younger.
