NORTH PORT — North Port High School Project Graduation, a nonprofit organization independent from the high school, held its party for graduating seniors — this time for the first time at the North Port Aquatic Center.
More than 100 students filled the pool, played on the slide and floated around the lazy river, competed in big splash and belly flop contests for prizes.
Each senior received a prize after the committee headed by Kristin Cawthorne and volunteers raised more than $10,000 for the event. Landon Juaire, who turned 18 Thursday, the day he graduated, won the Ford Ranger pickup, a donation from the city of North Port.
For more about North Port High Project Graduation, visit the nonprofit organization's Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.