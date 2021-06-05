NORTH PORT — North Port High School Project Graduation, a nonprofit organization independent from the high school, held its party for graduating seniors — this time for the first time at the North Port Aquatic Center.

More than 100 students filled the pool, played on the slide and floated around the lazy river, competed in big splash and belly flop contests for prizes.

Each senior received a prize after the committee headed by Kristin Cawthorne and volunteers raised more than $10,000 for the event. Landon Juaire, who turned 18 Thursday, the day he graduated, won the Ford Ranger pickup, a donation from the city of North Port.

For more about North Port High Project Graduation, visit the nonprofit organization's Facebook page.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments