NORTH PORT — North Port High School administrators got together to show their appreciation for the staff Friday.
In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, the school's administration team set up a drive-thru party, complete with pizza, goody bags, and school supplies donated by Staples.
Times were staggered based on school lunch times, so the lines didn't get too long — and the pizza didn't go cold.
Members of North Port Fire and Rescue and Police Department came out to show their support as well.
"It's nice to see some of these teachers have been here since the school opened," said Lt. Tom Truesdale of the North Port Fire Department. "That's real dedication."
Principal Brandon Johnson handed out goody bags to each of his teachers, who drove through with their family, or in some cases, their dogs. The bags included a Bluetooth speaker, candy bars, muffins, and a thank-you note. Johnson personally engaged with each teacher, often seemingly continuing a previously held conversation, or asking how their family is doing.
Next, teachers stopped for ice cream and school supplies from Staples.
Johnson said the staff has a Zoom meeting every two weeks, but it's different to be able to see them in person.
"We need to say thank you back to the first responders for all you do for us," said Ann Brandenberger, NPHS teacher since 2005. "This is really great," she said, giving them a thumbs up as she drove by.
Maryann Ferrarro, a paraprofessional since 2004, said the teacher appreciation event was so nice.
"I've always loved working here," she said. "When I come in, put the lights on, I feel like I'm home."
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.