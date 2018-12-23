NORTH PORT — North Port High School senior Edward Behr is celebrating a different type of experience this holiday season: a top score on a national exam.
Behr is one of 72 students from North Port High that was recognized for his achievement in the Cambridge Assessment International Education outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.
Along with being recognized, Behr’s score in the Cambridge AS chemistry exam placed him in the category of top in the country. The Cambridge AICE program is the advanced international certificate of education.
To go along with that, Behr has a 1410 SAT score and scored a perfect score on his history end of course exam.
He said his love of chemistry started thanks to his chemistry teacher Karyn Strauss.
Behr has been in the school’s Cambridge AICE program since freshman year and credit’s Strauss for her work along with support from his teachers and the staff at North Port High.
“I didn’t think I’d be recognized,” Behr said.
The AICE program is a challenging curriculum that has students working on college level courses developed by Cambridge University. Students in the program earn college credit and receive a Cambridge AICE diploma upon graduation.
North Port High School Vice Principal Shannon Fusco said the AICE program at the school has seen numbers increase by 60 percent and the school is reaching out freshman to get them involved in the program sooner.
She said North Port is trying to reach students who may be the first generation that will attend college.
AICE coordinator Ann Brandenberger said it’s been exciting to watch the program and see students like Behr moving through the program.
“We’re seeing more of our students (go) Ivy League,” Brandenberger said.
Brandenberger wants to see North Port continue to strive to be recognized in the state and the country.
Principal Brandon Johnson called it an honor to work with such academically strong students. Johnson added it’s all the kids’ hard work that gets North Port High recognized.
“We continue to grow and that its what we want,” Johnson said.
For Behr, this is a step toward his career. He wants to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford or Columbia and pursue a degree in chemistry.
“I want to do chemistry — especially for allergies,” Behr said.
He added he’d like to find an alternative protein for those with food allergies.
Along with his honors, 72 students were also credited: four were recipients of the scholar award with distinction, 17 were recipients of the scholar award with merit and 51 received a scholar award.
