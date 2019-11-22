NORTH PORT — The North Port High School theater department will present its production of the fairy tale classic “Rumpelstiltskin” this weekend.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd. The final show will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Nearly 44 actors and tech crew members will participate in the production, all of whom are part of the high school’s visual performing arts classes. Most of the theater students are either freshman or sophomores, and they seek to entertain young audiences with this family-friendly play.
Ryan Oliver, who serves as both the theater manager and technical director, noted that while some may first come to believe that the play’s main character is “evil,” he’s actually just misunderstood.
“Rumpelstiltskin is not a bad guy,” he said. “He just has his own idea of what he wants to do. Hopefully the kids will connect with that.”
He promises that children will be captivated by the show’s eccentric characters, which includes “a short villain and princess wannabes.”
“There’s a lot of side stories happening throughout the show,” he said. “Other characters have their time to shine.”
It’s been 10 years since the high school last presented the play, and the theater department hopes to fill the auditorium’s seats with its revival.
Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students. Children ages 6 and under can attend the play for free. For more information, visit sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/northporthigh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.