NORTH PORT — North Port High School theater students will present "Once Upon a Mattress," a musical telling of the fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea."
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
North Port High School theater teacher Dena Henderson hopes playgoers leave the theater laughing.
"It's funny and it's got that old vaudeville humor I think people will enjoy," Henderson said. "It's a classic in American musical theater and it's family friendly, so everyone can have a good time."
Henderson said she felt proud of her students, some of whom were involved in building the set, and some of whom are preparing to perform or provide technical support backstage this weekend.
"These kids work really hard and it would be nice to pack the seats and have that community support," Henderson said. "Because this isn't just for their siblings and their parents, it's really for the whole community."
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for students ages seven through 18, $10 for seniors and free for children age six and younger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.