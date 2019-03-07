SARASOTA — North Port High School will receive $125,000 in funding for a new rubberized track, as well as a new ticket office at the entrance of its football field.
The Sarasota County School Board heard a presentation Tuesday from Jeff Maultsby, the district's assistant superintendent and chief operations officer, on the improvements to the school's athletic facilities.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Caroline Zucker said some North Port residents have expressed concern over the school not receiving an equal share of funding for athletics.
She asked North Port Principal Brandon Johnson if the school's needs are being met.
"The rubberized track was probably one of the first things to come up," Johnson said. "And the reality was, with safety and security and the funding we needed to do not only with North Port High School, as most people are well aware, but every elementary and every middle school, (it) kind of pushed that particular piece back."
In the year since the Parkland shooting, the district spent $23 million on security upgrades, which included establishing an internal police force and installing bullet-resistant glass in its front offices.
Johnson said he has been in conversation with Maultsby about the facility improvements for nearly a year. He said significant progress has been made, noting that the rubberized track is expected to be finished this summer.
Maultsby and Johnson also discussed buying new scoreboards.
Johnson noted the school still has its original scoreboards, which were installed nearly 15 years ago.
A new football scoreboard has already been approved by the district and the school may soon get new baseball and softball scoreboards, he said.
The district has spent $100,000 annually on improvements to the school since 2016, Maultsby said. He added that the district has spent the same amount on improvements at all its high schools.
School Board Chairwoman Jane Goodwin suggested North Port High model other high schools that have used booster clubs to afford additional improvements to its athletic facilities.
"We have some booster clubs in other schools that are making a big impact," Goodwin said. "The jumbotron at Venice High School was raised all by community money and by the booster club it was not funded at all by the school district and I think it's always important to point that out."
School Board Member Shirley Brown agreed with Goodwin, but noted that it may be more challenging for North Port High — the newest high school in the district — to find community members to participate in booster clubs.
"Having a new school, you don't have those graduates who have gone on to college and come back and built a business and all of that," Brown said. "They're still young, so its harder for you to build that block of boosters that some of the other schools have."
At the end of the presentation, Maultsby offered to reach out to the Atlanta Braves to discuss creating a partnership between the team and North Port High.
