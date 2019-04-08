NORTH PORT – North Port High School students will have the chance to attend the school’s first career day later this month.
The event, hosted by the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. April 26 at the school’s gymnasium.
The event aims to connect students with contacts within the community to help them obtain future work positions, according to a news release. Event organizers also hope to help students develop the skills necessary to be successful in their chosen field.
“Our objective for the North Port High School Career Day is to broaden students’ perspectives and further motivate them to pursue a productive career path after high school,” said Jenna Thiel, college career adviser for the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, in a statement.
Students will have the opportunity to meet with various employers, learn about different career paths and map out a career plan.
To register online, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/Education-FoundationOfSarasotaCounty/_2019NPHSCareerDayRegistration.
