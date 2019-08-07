By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — North Port High School will hold its freshman orientation in the gymnasium Thursday.
Students whose last names start with letters A through L should attend from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and students whose last names start with letters M through Z should stop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Schedules will be passed out, and small group tours of the school will be offered.
Assistant Principal Shannon Fusco said incoming freshman will be paired with current students, some of whom will also be available to help them navigate the campus during the first days of school.
All Sarasota County public schools start classes on Aug. 12.
Fusco noted that incoming freshman will also meet with guidance counselors, who will explain how their schedule will differ in high school.
“It’s a good place to have all their general questions answered, so they have the lay of the land,” Fusco said.
A parent orientation will take place at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.
The orientation will focus on the use of electronic devices for educational purposes and teacher communication.
