NORTH PORT — The first few weeks of school have come and gone, but students and parents may still have a few questions about classroom expectations, schedules or after-school clubs.
North Port High School will host an open house from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to give students and parents an opportunity to learn important information about the school.
Teachers will be waiting to meet with families in their classrooms.
Some teachers may distribute hard copies of their syllabus, or discuss classroom policies with students and parents.
A number of clubs will be tabling at the event including Student Government Association, JROTC, Culinary Arts, and National Honor Society, among others.
Several sports teams will also offer information to interested students and parents. The school's athletic director will be available to meet families, as well.
Parents can speak to guidance counselors at the event, but those looking to have a more in-depth conversation about their child's academic plan can request a future meeting.
