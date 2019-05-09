NORTH PORT – North Port High School will host its sixth annual Academic Hall of Fame ceremony Friday evening to recognize alumni who have made significant achievements after graduation.
The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in the school's gymnasium.
Jose Castaneda, Academic Hall of Fame member and policy communications senior associate at Google, will serve as the guest speaker for the ceremony.
The class of 2018 inductees include Dana Allison, Nathan Clemens, Adam Cohen, Savannah Edwards, Yousef Edwards, Aubrie Gibbons, Jason Gill, Dakota Hoang, Lin Long Huang, Laila Ismail, Katharine Jones, Benjamin Krizen, Kaitlin Lacey, Isabella Michal, Emily Rumisek, Julianne Scott and Caleb Walton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.