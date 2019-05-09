NORTH PORT  North Port High School will host its sixth annual Academic Hall of Fame ceremony Friday evening to recognize alumni who have made significant achievements after graduation.

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in the school's gymnasium. 

Jose Castaneda, Academic Hall of Fame member and policy communications senior associate at Google, will serve as the guest speaker for the ceremony.

The class of 2018 inductees include Dana Allison, Nathan Clemens, Adam Cohen, Savannah Edwards, Yousef Edwards, Aubrie Gibbons, Jason Gill, Dakota Hoang, Lin Long Huang, Laila Ismail, Katharine Jones, Benjamin Krizen, Kaitlin Lacey, Isabella Michal, Emily Rumisek, Julianne Scott and Caleb Walton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments