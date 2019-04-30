NORTH PORT — Just three weeks after a North Port High School student died in an alleged DUI crash, students gathered in the bleachers of their school's football field to witness a drunken driving simulation.
For one student, the death of 17-year-old junior Alannah Ferguson made the simulation relatable. It no longer felt like something that would never happen to someone he knew.
"It was actually just very surreal," said Michael Haynes, a 17-year-old senior. "It was one of those things you read about, but it never really hit home until you went back to school and everybody kind of knew her … a lot of people were very sad and mourning the loss of her."
North Port firefighters responded to the recreation scene of a drunken driving scenario at the school's football field Monday morning. Students watched from the bleachers as firefighters extricated a student actor from the vehicle by cutting the doors on the driver's side and removing the roof.
Shannon Fusco, an assistant principal at the school, said the simulation helps students understand the amount of time it takes to extricate a crash victim from a vehicle and how dangerous the experience can be for the victim.
Fusco acknowledged that students were still grieving Ferguson's death. She said she hoped students continue to follow safety precautions after they leave the school.
"It was a tragedy for the high school, but a lot of our students are dealing with other tragedies, as well, so we hope that seeing this gives them a little bit of perspective as they're driving and as they're out at other events," she said.
Taylor Cooper, an 18-year-old senior, said Ferguson's death has made her more cautious.
"It was definitely tough to hear about, but I think bringing an awareness like this will help prevent further (incidents)," Taylor said. "It makes it more realistic knowing that it can happen anywhere, at any point, to anyone and seeing this presentation definitely instilled that fear to not let it happen again."
When Cooper drives home on Saturday nights, she said she pays attention to her surroundings, noting that drunken or distracted drivers could also put her at risk.
Shameka Jean, 18, a senior at the school, said she plans to be more aware in social situations moving forward.
"I am going off to college soon and I know I'm going to be exposed to alcohol and stuff like that," Jean said. "I'll be sure not to do it myself and if in any event, I do find myself in a situation where I have friends that are drinking, I'll make sure that I'm the one that stays sober just so I can make sure everyone else gets home and they don't end up like that person who's in that car."
Haynes noted that he would help prevent someone who has been drinking from causing harm to themselves or others by asking them not to leave the party. He said he would offer to call an adult to pick them up.
Haynes, like many other students, were stunned after witnessing the recreation scene.
"It really reinforced what drunk driving can mean for somebody's life and I feel like it really changes everybody's outlook, especially coming towards prom and end of year when there's going to be parties and hang-outs," Haynes said. "I feel like everybody will actually think twice."
