NORTH PORT — North Port High School students attended the alternative "Let them Dance" prom, put on by the nonprofit group When All Else Fails, and the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
During the evening, held at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice and decorated with day-glow accessories, seniors named the prom king and queen and court voted by their peers.
Seniors, who had their prom canceled last year due to the pandemic, danced for five hours at the event, which included a sit-down meal, dessert bar, custom T-shirts, unlimited posing in the photo booth and professional photos given to all students online by Monica Amaya.
About 325 students attended.
Before the prom, students were invited to pick one of 400 donated dresses, accessories, jewelry and shoes for the alternative prom from the Kyle Kurtis Glam Closet.
Along with the help of Barbara Gilley of Gilley Construction, Catherine Farese of RE/MAX Realty helped sell raffle tickets to raise thousands needed to lower the ticket sales to $30 per student.
Locals including Sarah Elmore, Ian Wichman, Ace Doors, SOS Septic, Holly's Hope, Barbar Renee and Jack Briggleti, Christine Willis, Elizabeth Phillips, Dr. Holly Thompson, Karen Grannell, Melissa Vanerbuilt-Bester, Joanne Carol, Cheryl Bueno, Susan Stouch, North Port Natural Florist, Tony and Laurie File, Ellen Domke, Joan Morgan, Christopher Donnelly, Dan Bernal, Wings & Rings, Linksters Tap Room, Charley's Asphalt, EXEAir, Dixon Plumbing, Tonya Yount, Nicole Young, Bob Bellmore, Randy Harris and others donated to raise more than $12,000 for the event.
