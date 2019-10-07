North Port High School students celebrated the 2019 Homecoming with the traditional dance Saturday night at the school gymnasium. Hundreds of students attended and enjoyed the event, which had a Hawaiian theme.
The 2019 Homecoming Queen and King are Amaya Cartagena and Tyler Allen. Senior Homecoming Court members were Alexis Smith, Alex Foley, Collin Emery, Jennika Love, Connor Witte, Liberty Pence, Trey Rivers and Shellsea Coe. Junior court representatives were Emalee West and Logan King. Sophomore court members were Kaleigh Soler, Caleb Kiesel and Joel Thame. Freshman court representatives were Marissa Lakeman and Blake Lagerholm.
