NORTH PORT — City commissioners voted this morning to hire Jerome Fletcher II as the new city manager.
A contract with Fletcher was approved and signed at a special meeting Thursday morning following interviews with commissioners, staff and residents Aug. 9-10. The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Debbie McDowell opposing. The meeting lasted just over an hour.
Fletcher has placed his home on the market and will leave his position with Montgomery County, Maryland, should he accept the pay package.
Fletcher is an assistant chief administrative officer reporting to a county executive. He had listed himself in online profiles as a career public service worker, mostly in Washington and North Carolina. He wasn’t immediately available for comment Monday.
“My goals include ensuring an outstanding quality of life for residents while maintaining fiscal and economic stability,” Fletcher wrote on LinkedIn, a networking website.
A Texas firm was hired to find a replacement for Pete Lear, the former city manager. He was on paid leave after admitting to a sexual relationship with a city employee. Lear returned with a divided commission’s approval but would resign in November.
Commissioners had wanted to offer Fletcher a four-year contract starting Oct. 1 with a $185,000 salary and a $5,000 increase after a six-month review.
Fletcher will have a full plate once he starts, including filling department slots and pending retirements, and navigating COVID-19 at city hall, as a few dozen workers have tested positive, according to a spokesperson.
Interim City Manager Jason Yarborough had replaced Lear in that role until a replacement was found.
