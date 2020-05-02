NORTH PORT — A man wanted in a North Port homicide Friday night surrendered to police early Saturday morning after a five-hour standoff on Interstate 75 in north Florida.
Robert A. Parolisi, 49, laid down his weapon after five hours of negotiations alongside the highway, about 215 miles from North Port, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office in a social media post Saturday morning.
He was wanted for a homicide in North Port, the sheriff's office reported, and booked into the Alachua County Jail on a homicide charge.
North Port Police went to a home on the 2300 block of Halblum Street shortly before 6 p.m. Friday where a person was killed. Police did not identify the suspect, but said he had “left the region” and they were working to "bring him into custody.”
Deputies in Alachua County, "received information from the North Port Police Department that the suspect wanted in a homicide they were currently investigating was possibly in the Gainesville area. They also advised he was believed to be heavily armed," according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.
"Approximately 9:45 p.m., deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling north on Interstate 75 and conducted a traffic stop around the 395 mile marker. The suspect, identified as Robert A. Parolisi refused to exit the vehicle and on numerous occasions waved a firearm in plain sight. Information gathered also indicated that he possibly had several other firearms with him in the vehicle. For the safety of motorists on the interstate traffic in both directions was halted.
"After over five hours of negotiations with the suspect he finally laid his weapon down and exited his vehicle. He was taken into custody on a warrant obtained by the North Port Police Department charging him with homicide.
"Parolisi will be booked into Alachua County Department of the Jail and will be extradited back to Sarasota County to face his charges. There is no bond on the warrant."
Besides the North Port Police and Alachua County deputies, the Florida Highway Patrol, Gainesville Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Alachua Police Department assisted in the situation.
North Port Police had not identified the victim, but did say the "victim and our suspect are familiar with each other," and there were “no threat to others in our area.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.